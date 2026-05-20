Kazakhstan-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation visits Astana to deepen cooperation

According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the program of the visit includes meetings with representatives of the legislative and executive authorities, as well as visits to key cultural, humanitarian, and innovation facilities.

In the Majilis of the Parliament, the delegation met with Snezhanna Imasheva, chair of the Kazakh side of the Friendship Group, and in the Senate with Andrey Lukin, chair of the Kazakh side of the Friendship Group.

The Polish delegates also held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

As part of the visit, the delegation will tour the ALZHIR memorial complex, the Alem.AI Center, and Petrovka village in the Akmola region, where members of the Polish diaspora reside.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the visit aims to expand humanitarian ties and strengthen intercultural dialogue between the two states.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum was held at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs owithin the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. The event aimed at enhancing bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation, brought together over 120 representatives of leading Kazakh and Polish companies.