Kazakhstan, Poland explore new opportunities at Business Forum in Astana

The event aimed to enhance bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation and brought together over 120 representatives of leading Kazakh and Polish companies.

Photo source: gov.kz

From the Kazakh side, the speakers included Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, and Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Polish side was represented by Co-Chair of the Commission, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland, Michal Baranowski, as well as representatives of government agencies and leading Polish companies.

Opening the plenary session, Deputy Minister Issetov noted the steady development of Kazakhstan–Poland relations.

“Last year, bilateral trade exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars, while around 150 companies with Polish capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including such well-known brands as Polpharma, Selena Group, Rogalik, Suus, and Maspex,” he stated.

In turn, Deputy Minister Baranowski expressed confidence that the forum would provide additional impetus for establishing new business contacts and launching joint projects, highlighting logistics, transport, energy, and agriculture as priority areas of cooperation.

The forum program included two thematic panel sessions focused on industrial cooperation, investment interaction, and the development of transport and logistics collaboration.

The event concluded with presentations by Polish companies and a series of B2B meetings.

Overall, the forum confirmed the mutual interest of Astana and Warsaw in further expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Photo source: gov.kz

Previously, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Poland aim to expand bilateral cooperation.