Kazakhstan, Poland hold political consultations in Astana

Welcoming the Polish delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko highlighted that Astana regards Warsaw as its important political and economic partner within the European Union. He expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Continuing the consultations, Director of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Daniyar Seidaliyev and Director of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Particular attention was given to the preparation of bilateral events planned for the current year, especially in political and economic areas.

The diplomats also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

The head of Polish delegation reiterated Poland’s interest in enhancing mutually beneficial engagement with Kazakhstan across all priority areas.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

In conclusion, both parties agreed to further maintain a close dialogue between their foreign ministries of the two countries.

