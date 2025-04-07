EN
    Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Poland, India

    15:50, 7 April 2025

    The Head of State on Monday appointed Nurlan Zhalgasbayev as Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to Poland, replacing Alim Karibayev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.

    appointment
    Photo: Akorda

    According to a decree published on the Kazakh President’s official website, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev has been relieved of his duties as ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

    Also, Azamat Yeskaraev has been officially named the ambassador of Kazakhstan to India.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan named the new Permanent Representative to the WTO. 

