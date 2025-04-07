Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Poland, India
The Head of State on Monday appointed Nurlan Zhalgasbayev as Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to Poland, replacing Alim Karibayev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
According to a decree published on the Kazakh President’s official website, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev has been relieved of his duties as ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Also, Azamat Yeskaraev has been officially named the ambassador of Kazakhstan to India.
