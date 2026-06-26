Kazakhstan, Poland explore interparliamentary cooperation in Warsaw

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, and reviewed the outcomes of the official visit of Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska to Kazakhstan on 18-20 June 2026.

The Kazakh Ambassador briefed thePolish side on the implementation of political reforms in Kazakhstan, including preparations for the upcoming elections to the Kurultai.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within pan-European institutions, including the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and other multilateral platforms.

In the context of deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the parties also discussed prospects for implementing joint projects aimed at studying and promoting the contribution of representatives of the Polish intelligentsia to the cultural and historical heritage of Kazakhstan.

As part of efforts to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the sides also discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects aimed at studying and promoting the contribution of representatives of the Polish intelligentsia to the development of Kazakhstan’s cultural and historical heritage.

As it was reported, on Wednesday, members of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Central Asia (DCAS) and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the EU, Roman Vassilenko, held a briefing in the European Parliament.