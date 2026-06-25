European Parliament praises outcomes of Kazakh President’s visit to Brussels

Opening the event, DCAS Chair Giusi Princi said that the European Parliament had closely followed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the EU capital.

Speaking to Qazinform, Princi described the trip as a historic visit and an important milestone in strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Europe.

The Delegation for Relations with Central Asia (DCAS), which I have the honor to chair, has already witnessed firsthand how Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly engaged in processes aimed at promoting democracy, respect for human rights, and important constitutional reforms. Therefore, the results of the March referendum are the strongest and clearest evidence of democracy in Kazakhstan, a country that is increasingly opening up to Europe, noted Princi.

Ambassador Vassilenko stressed that President Tokayev’s visit to Brussels marked an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s engagement with the European Union.

It was a substantive and meaningful visit that sent a powerful political message. It confirmed that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union are developing with growing confidence, strategic depth, and practical ambition. The main conclusion we draw from this visit is simple: Kazakhstan and the European Union are entering a more mature phase of strategic partnership. In the political sphere, the visit demonstrated the high level of trust and mutual respect that now characterizes relations between Astana and Brussels, stated the diplomat.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform

According to him, Kazakhstan and the European Union increasingly view each other not merely as reliable partners, but as strategic partners with a shared long-term agenda.

Vassilenko also highlighted the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, as one of the visit’s key outcomes.

Kazakhstan welcomes the European Union’s increasing engagement in this area, including through the Global Gateway initiative. As the largest economy and the largest country in Central Asia, Kazakhstan plays a crucial role in expanding the capacity of the TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor. Today, the Middle Corridor is becoming one of the most important and fastest-growing transport routes connecting Asia and Europe, the ambassador stressed.

He noted that freight volumes along the corridor have increased fivefold over the past six years, reaching approximately 4.1-4.5 million tons annually. This growth demonstrates the corridor’s rising attractiveness for international trade and supply chains.

In the economic sphere, the visit produced substantial and tangible results. The Kazakhstan-EU Business Roundtable in Brussels showed that political understanding between our sides is being transformed into concrete economic outcomes. This is particularly important because a strategic partnership only gains real meaning when it delivers practical benefits to our economies, businesses, and citizens, he said.

The diplomat added that the visit also reaffirmed the growing role of humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people ties in Kazakhstan-EU relations, highlighting the importance of education, academic exchanges, and mobility in strengthening the partnership.

Kazakhstan highly values its cooperation with the European Union under the Erasmus+ program. The initiative has created significant opportunities for students, researchers, and universities. It has strengthened educational links, broadened professional horizons, and helped build long-term networks of trust and mutual understanding between our societies. We attach similar importance to cooperation in science, research, and innovation, including through the Horizon Europe program, he stated.

Roman Vassilenko also pointed to progress on mobility issues, highlighting the successful conclusion of negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements between Kazakhstan and the EU. According to him, these agreements will contribute to the development of academic, business, and humanitarian exchanges.

The signing of the Horizontal Air Transport Agreement during the visit is equally significant. The agreement has the potential to expand air connectivity, intensify practical exchanges, and create more opportunities for airlines and citizens on both sides. It is designed to broaden air traffic rights between the EU and Kazakhstan. Under the agreement, any EU airline will be able to operate flights between Kazakhstan and any of the 17 EU member states that already have bilateral air services agreements with Kazakhstan, instead of access being largely restricted to airlines owned and controlled by those specific countries, he emphasized.

The diplomat concluded by stressing that the agreements reached in Brussels must now be implemented in practice and noted the importance of support from European institutions, including the European Parliament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the EU move toward a visa facilitation agreement.