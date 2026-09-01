Kazakhstan, Poland discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov met with Michal Labenda, Chargé d’Affaires of Poland in Kazakhstan, to review the current state of bilateral relations, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The discussions focused in particular on strengthening political ties and interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries. The diplomats also exchanged views on upcoming bilateral events, discussing their agenda and practical implementation.
Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain close coordination on areas of mutual interest and expressed a shared interest in further developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Poland explored interparliamentary cooperation in Warsaw.