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    Kazakhstan, Poland discuss expanding cooperation in geology and mineral resources

    15:45, 23 September 2026

    Kazakhstan and Poland discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on geology and mineral resources, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and a Polish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Zajączkowski and Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment Krzysztof Galos, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan, Poland discuss expanding cooperation in geology and mineral resources
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of political, trade and investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral frameworks.

    Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in promising areas with significant potential for further developing mutually beneficial ties, especially in geology and mineral resources.

    The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue joint efforts to deepen dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Warsaw.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Poland discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan-Poland Poland Trade Investments Culture Mineral resources Diplomacy Europe
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