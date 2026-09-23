Kazakhstan, Poland discuss expanding cooperation in geology and mineral resources

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of political, trade and investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral frameworks.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in promising areas with significant potential for further developing mutually beneficial ties, especially in geology and mineral resources.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue joint efforts to deepen dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Warsaw.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Poland discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.