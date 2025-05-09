Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan

Alisher Zhumakan claimed victory in the group race, with Vladislav Skibin finishing second in the same event.

Kirill Kurdidi, Daniyar Shayakhmetov and Mukhtar Ramazan finished first in the team sprint. Dmitriy Rezanov, Andrey Chugai and Viktor Golov won bronze.

In the team pursuit, Alisher Zhumakan, Dmitry Noskov, Maxim Khoroshavin, and Ilya Karabutov grabbed a gold medal.



As reported earlier, Astana is set to host the Silk Way Series Astana 2025, a major international track cycling tournament.