Astana to host international track cycling tournament

The competition will be held at the Saryarka velodrome.

Athletes from ten countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Greece, Russia, Latvia, and Lithuania, will compete for medals at the tournament.

The Silk Way Series is set to run on May 16-18.

As reported earlier, XDS Astana Team is set to compete at the first Grand Tour of the season - the Giro d'Italia.