    Astana to host international track cycling tournament

    12:42, 8 May 2025

    Astana will host the Silk Way Series Astana 2025, a major international track cycling tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The competition will be held at the Saryarka velodrome.

    Athletes from ten countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Greece, Russia, Latvia, and Lithuania, will compete for medals at the tournament.

    The Silk Way Series is set to run on May 16-18.

    As reported earlier, XDS Astana Team is set to compete at the first Grand Tour of the season - the Giro d'Italia.

    Cycling Sport Events Astana
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
