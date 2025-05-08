Astana to host international track cycling tournament
12:42, 8 May 2025
Astana will host the Silk Way Series Astana 2025, a major international track cycling tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The competition will be held at the Saryarka velodrome.
Athletes from ten countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Greece, Russia, Latvia, and Lithuania, will compete for medals at the tournament.
The Silk Way Series is set to run on May 16-18.
