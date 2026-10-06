Kazakhstan plans to launch commercial air taxi flights in 2028

According to Madiyev, a three-year pilot project involving autonomous taxis is already underway in Astana, Almaty, and Kosshy, while Almaty has also launched a pilot drone delivery service.

Meanwhile, air taxi demonstration flights have been carried out in Astana and Alatau, with legislative changes already in place to regulate their operation and pave the way for the development of the necessary landing infrastructure.

AutoFlight conducted its first demonstration flight in Alatau on May 19, followed by an unmanned flight of its Prosperity aircraft over the Qazanat racetrack on July 24. Designed to carry up to six people, the aircraft completed the flight without passengers on board.

The EH216-S has also completed a demonstration flight with a passenger on board. The two-seat aircraft can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h and has a range of up to 35 km.

Madiyev said commercial operations and an expansion of drone delivery services are planned for 2027, followed by the launch of commercial air taxi flights in 2028.

Kazakhstan is also moving forward with domestic drone production, while ensuring that safety and infrastructure are in place as the technology develops.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan started building infrastructure for urban air taxis.