Kazakhstan begins building infrastructure for urban air taxis

According to the minister, the procurement process for test unmanned aerial vehicles is currently underway.

Construction has also begun on landing sites and an operational center for the future urban air taxi system.

The aviation industry is also embracing digital technologies, with systems such as Q-Gate helping reduce passenger screening time from three minutes to only 50 seconds.

Currently, 16 terminals are operating at the airports in Astana and Almaty. Another 16 terminals are expected to be installed this year in Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Aktau.

The next stage of development includes the rollout of biometric technologies on domestic flights, beginning with a pilot project on the Astana–Shymkent route.

Digital transformation is also expanding into the cargo segment, where the e-Freight system is expected to reduce cargo processing times from one day to one hour and fully digitize the process.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to completely renew its air navigation infrastructure over the next five years.