First air taxi tests begin in Alatau City

An open area near Almaty, along a national highway, was chosen for the test trials. This is where the country's first vertiport, a specialized takeoff and landing site for eVTOL aircraft, is being built. In the future, this site will also host the UAM Center Eurasia and Kazakhstan's first full-fledged vertiport.

The presentation featured the AutoFlight PROSPERITY model. The electric air taxi is designed for six people: one pilot and five passengers. The aircraft has a top speed of 200–250 km/h and a range of up to 200 km. Wingspan: 15 meters. Length: 11.6 meters. Height: 3.3 meters

Today, the aircraft is flying without passengers for safety reasons. Attendees are watching the demonstration from a designated viewing platform.

Kellen Xie, Senior Vice President of the Chinese company AutoFlight, noted that the electric model can be used not only for passenger transport but also for cargo delivery, firefighting, and emergency operations. According to him, eVTOL is significantly quieter than a helicopter and does not require a traditional runway. He cited fast connectivity between different points without the need for large airport infrastructure as one of the technology's key advantages.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

During the presentation, other company models were also showcased, including the larger 5-ton eVTOL V5000 Matrix, designed for long-range transport and increased cargo capacity.

Marat Sultangaziyev, Akim (Governor) of the Almaty region, noted at the opening ceremony that launching the test center in pilot mode will lay the foundation for developing a new transport system. According to him, such technologies are not yet used on an industrial scale anywhere in the world.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

Alisher Abdykadyrov, CEO of the Alatau City Authority state fund, underlined that urban air mobility technologies are only now transitioning from concept to practical application, and it is important that Kazakhstan is among the countries adopting such solutions.

"The Constitutional Law 'On the special legal regime of Alatau City,' signed by the Head of State on May 8, 2026, creates unique conditions for executing innovative projects, testing future technologies, and attracting international partners," he said.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

Sergey Khegay, CEO of Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd., said that his team began exploring the prospects of developing UAM for Alatau City in September 2024 after visiting South Korea. In March 2025, the company was founded with the support of partners.

He noted that the specialists have visited the United States, China, Singapore, the UAE, Japan, and European countries, where they studied global best practices and technologies in urban air mobility to implement them in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Aleksand Pavskiy/Qazinform

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan started building infrastructure for urban air taxis.