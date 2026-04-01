Kazakhstan plans to establish e-commerce operator institution

As Majilis deputy Tatyana Savelyeva noted, the bill introduces amendments and additions to the Code on Customs Regulation.

“Its purpose is to bring national legislation in line with the protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU Customs Code, which was ratified in October 2025. The protocol provides for the creation of a new legal institution in the field of customs regulation — an e-commerce operator,” Tatyana Savelyeva said.

The operator will handle logistics for goods purchased by individuals on online platforms, as well as ensure compliance with customs declaration procedures and the storage of e-commerce goods.

In addition, Majilis deputies approved in the first reading a draft law on the activities of special state bodies, along with related amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakhstan-China Year of Culture opens in Beijing.