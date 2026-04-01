Kazakhstan–China Year of Culture opens in Beijing

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, and China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli.

The evening’s cultural program featured a wide range of performances by renowned ensembles from both countries, including the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments led by Abylai Tilepbergen and the China National Opera and Ballet Orchestra under maestro Jin Huang.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform News Agency

The audience enjoyed a large-scale show featuring instrumental ensembles “Saryarka,” “Shalkyma,” and “Birlіgіmіz — Kuanysh,” vocal classics such as “Samal,” “Kazakh Eli,” and Abai’s famous song “Kozimnin Karasy,” as well as Chinese folk pieces including “Clouds of My Hometown,” “I Love You, China,” “Lovely Rose,” and “Lan Huahua.”

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform News Agency

The program also included a fashion show “Kyz Syny,” choreographic performances “Beauty Celebration,” “Breath of the Steppe,” “Spirit,” “Wave of a Thousand Horses,” “Yellow River,” and “Spirit of Water,” along with an expressive percussion performance.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform News Agency

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

It is worth noting that 2026 has been declared the Kazakhstan–China Year of Culture, with a rich program of cultural events planned in both countries throughout the year.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform News Agency

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NAURYZFEST, a large-scale festival dedicated to the spring holiday of Nauryz, was held in the Chinese capital on March 29.