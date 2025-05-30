Kazakhstan plans to double Trans-Caspian container traffic in three years — President

“By developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route, our countries are essentially reviving the ancient Silk Road on a new basis. Last year, the volume of container traffic on the Kazakhstan section of this corridor increased by 62%, amounting to 4.5 million tons. Within three years, we aim to double this figure,” the Head of State noted.

According to him, Kazakhstan is systematically modernizing the infrastructure that ensures the efficiency of the route. Digitalization and development of the Caspian Sea ports, construction of cargo terminals, and joint production of transport vessels are being established.

"All this only increases the attractiveness of the Trans-Caspian route, especially considering that 80% of land transportation between China and Europe passes through the territory of Kazakhstan," Tokayev emphasized.

The President invited Italian partners to actively participate in the development of the route and expressed hope for Italy's assistance in connecting the Middle Corridor with the European transport network and the Global Gateway initiative.

"I am confident that through joint efforts we can make the Trans-Caspian route one of the most reliable and safe bridges between Asia and Europe, stretching from the Caspian to the Adriatic," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As reported previously, the first Central Asia-Italy summit started in Astana. Speaking at the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Italy has invested more than $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan.