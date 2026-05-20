Kazakhstan People’s Council granted right of legislative initiative and referendums

The draft law establishes a new institution designed to ensure representation of the people’s interests and expand mechanisms of public participation in shaping and implementing state policy.

The law defines the legal status of the Council as the highest constitutional consultative body to serve as a platform for developing coordinated proposals and recommendations.

The Council is authorized to draft proposals on key areas of domestic policy, submit legislative initiatives to the Qurultay, propose nationwide referendums, and ensure dialogue between the state and civil society.

Besides, it will organize and conduct the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

It provides for a balanced representation from major segments of society, including ethnocultural associations, public organizations, the nonprofit sector, maslikhats, and public councils.

Each group will be represented by 42 members, with specific requirements, rights, and responsibilities outlined.

The Council’s highest body will be the Session, which makes decisions on key issues.

Permanent and temporary committees, sectoral commissions, and working groups will be set up for specific areas.

A Secretariat will be established as a state body to provide organizational and analytical support.

Members of the Kazakhstan People’s Council will serve voluntarily and will not receive salaries.

Earlier, Parliament adopted the Constitutional Law On President of Kazakhstan.