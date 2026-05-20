Parliament adopts Constitutional Law On President of Kazakhstan

As Majilis deputy Unzila Shapak said, the draft Constitutional Law On the President of Kazakhstan was developed in line with the Constitution adopted at the nationwide referendum held this March 15.

The draft law was submitted to the Majilis pursuant to the President’s task in conformity with the existing legislation.

The draft law defines the legal status of the President of Kazakhstan and Vice President of Kazakhstan.

The document comprises eight chapters and 43 articles and preserves the continuity of the main principles of legal regulation established by the current Constitutional Law.

The provisions of the law confirm the President’s right to appoint the Prosecutor General, the Chairs of the Constitutional Court, the National Security Committee, the Supreme Audit Chamber, the Central Election Commission, the National Bank, the Human Rights Ombudsman, and the head of the State Security Service. The President appoints the Chair of the Supreme Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council.

In coordination with the Qurultay, the President appoints and elects the Vice President, the Prime Minister, 10 judges of the Constitutional Court, eight members of the Supreme Audit Chamber, six members of the Central Election Commission, as well as judges of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft Constitutional law on the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the first reading.