Kazakhstan partners with UNESCO for first-ever global AI Olympiad

President Tokayev made the announcement at the international symposium “The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archeology, Culture, Identity” in Astana.

According to the Head of State, the International AI Olympiad is slated for August, with schoolchildren and students from 100 countries expected to participate.

“On top of that, Kazakhstan is promoting unique projects such as the World Nomad Games and the Games of the Future. This fall, Astana will play host to its first-ever AI Film Festival,” said the President.

Tokayev further highlighted that systematic work is underway in the country to create new digital and transport corridors, as well as data storage centers.

“This will pave the way for the revival of the Great Silk Road in a new way and create a modern equivalent of the famous libraries of antiquity. It will embody a harmonious combination of tradition and innovation,” the Head of State added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the international symposium on the history of the Golden Horde had kicked off in the Kazakh capital with President Tokayev addressing its participants.