Kazakhstan participates in the Global Dialogue on International Humanitarian Law

The event was organised by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to IHL.

Kazakhstan’s delegation comprised Erzhan Kazykhan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva.

The Dialogue brings together representatives of more than 100 States, international and humanitarian organisations, academia and non-governmental organisations.

In its statement, the Kazakh delegation stressed that efforts to ensure respect for international humanitarian law must be undertaken not only during armed conflict, but also long before it breaks out. This requires sustained efforts to strengthen national mechanisms for implementing IHL, integrate its rules into military training and instructions, and raise awareness among public authorities and military personnel.

Discussions focused on practical recommendations developed under the Global Initiative’s seven thematic workstreams to improve compliance with existing IHL rules. Participants discussed, in particular, the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, as well as the challenges posed by the use of new technologies in armed conflict that may put civilians at risk.

The next key milestone will be the High-Level Conference on “Humanity in War”, to be held on 7 December 2026 in Amman, Jordan. The Conference is expected to secure high-level political endorsement of the understandings reached and give fresh impetus to concrete action by States to uphold international humanitarian law.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan proposed establishing a UNODC Regional Center in Astana.