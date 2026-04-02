Kazakhstan, Pakistan boost partnership in tourism sector

During the meeting, Ambassador Kistafin highlighted the key outcomes of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Islamabad in February this year. Both sides gave a high assessment of the talks and events held during the visit, noting their productivity and substantive nature.

In the context of the agreements reached, the parties discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector. Particular attention was given to fostering partnerships between tour operators, hotel establishments, and specialized educational institutions.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan conveyed his intention to organize a delegation visit to the cities of Kazakhstan later this year, aimed at holding meetings with relevant government authorities and representatives of Kazakhstan’s tourism industry.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.