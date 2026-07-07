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    Kazakhstan outlines industrial cooperation priorities within EAEU

    08:17, 7 July 2026

    As part of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev opened the eighth meeting of the EAEU Council for Industrial Policy, held on the sidelines of the INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan outlines industrial cooperation priorities within EAEU
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting was attended by Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, Belarus' Minister of Industry Andrei Kuznetsov, Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, and EEC Board Member (Minister) for Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex Goar Barseghyan.

    In his remarks, Kazakhstan's minister of industry and construction emphasized the importance of implementing joint innovative projects in line with the long-term industrial development priorities of the EAEU member states. Participants discussed mechanisms for financing industrial cooperation, expanding collaboration in robotics, developing shared information resources, and other areas.

    Following the meeting, the sides signed the protocol of the eighth meeting of the EAEU Council for Industrial Policy.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov showcases Kazakhstan's investment and industrial potential at INNOPROM 2026. 

    Eurasian Economic Union Industry Ministries Russia Exhibition Robotics
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