Olzhas Bektenov showcases Kazakhstan's investment and industrial potential at INNOPROM 2026

The plenary session was also attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, as well as government representatives from Indonesia, Iran, Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Seychelles, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Venezuela, and other countries.

Under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of progressive development. The Constitution adopted through a nationwide referendum has enshrined large-scale political and institutional reforms. We are consistently pursuing the course toward building a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan based on openness and constructive partnership with all countries. The development of human capital, science, and innovation forms the cornerstone of state policy. This approach creates favorable conditions for strengthening investor confidence, modernizing the economy, and expanding international cooperation, Bektenov said.

Kazakhstan is interested in implementing joint projects in the fields of deep processing of raw materials, the production of advanced materials, and the development of high-tech manufacturing. Investors are offered government support measures, tax and customs incentives, the special Altyn Visa regime, and project support through a one-stop-shop mechanism. Priority investment sectors include mechanical engineering, metallurgy, oil and gas chemicals, the chemical industry, the production of modern construction materials, and high-value-added manufacturing.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the country's efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of industry. Kazakhstan is steadily introducing intelligent data analysis systems, end-to-end communication technologies, cloud platforms, and next-generation software solutions into industrial production. In the manufacturing sector, the share of enterprises using digital tools increased from 13% in 2022 to 21% in 2025, while the number of production facilities utilizing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has reached 7,000.

During the exhibition, heads of delegations toured displays featuring developments in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, industrial equipment, innovative manufacturing solutions, and advanced technologies.

Kazakhstan's national pavilion showcased products and technologies from domestic companies operating in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, information technology, the food industry, and other sectors. Exhibitors included Qarmet, Kazakhmys, Alageum Electric, KamLitKZ, Tengry Tyres, Orda Glass, Silk Road Electronics, BTS ERG, and others.

The pavilion also featured innovations in industrial artificial intelligence, microelectronics, and technology education.

CoreInsight presented an AI-powered platform for analyzing industrial data. The system integrates information from production systems, generates charts, performs factor analysis, and provides engineering recommendations.

Texer.ai showcased specialized microchip solutions for cameras, sensors, and industrial controllers. The technology enables data processing and protection directly on the device without transmitting raw data to external systems.

The Artisan Education platform demonstrated its initiative to expand access to modern technological education for school and university students. The project creates an ecosystem linking secondary and higher education institutions with regional offices of Astana Hub and is aimed at developing the skilled workforce needed to support industrial growth across Kazakhstan's regions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to launch over 200 new industrial facilities within two years.