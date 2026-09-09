Kazakhstan NOC tops Olympic Instagram engagement ranking

According to an IRIS Sport study conducted through the Association of National Olympic Committees’ Social Media Dashboard, each Instagram post published by Kazakhstan’s NOC generated an average of 24,583 interactions, the best result in the ranking.

The committee also placed fourth for overall engagement rate, which reached 118.9%. Across all monitored platforms, its posts averaged 1,260 interactions each.

During the Games, the combined following of Kazakhstan’s monitored channels reached 7.78 million, growing by 112,000, or 4.05%. Its content generated 9.25 million interactions, while videos attracted 34.1 million views.

Infographics credit: IRIS Sport

The results were achieved despite Kazakhstan not being among the most prolific publishers. The United States, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and France produced the largest volumes of content.

IRIS Sport found that athlete-focused posts generated the strongest audience response, particularly content featuring emotions, victories, medals, preparations, personal stories and behind-the-scenes moments.

“It is especially important for us that we have demonstrated a high level of engagement at two consecutive Olympic Games,” said Gulnaz Shukenova, director of the NOC’s PR and Marketing Department.

She noted that Kazakhstan placed second in engagement during the Paris Summer Games before rising to first place following Milano Cortina 2026.

“Our fans are very active. They follow the athletes, support them, comment and share publications,” Shukenova added, thanking everyone who supported the national team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee had approved the competition program for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the French Alps.