IOC approves competition program for 2030 Winter Olympics

The program features new disciplines and events, including freeride skiing and snowboarding, as well as synchronized figure skating. Meanwhile, Nordic combined has been dropped from the Olympic program following a comprehensive review of its popularity, spectator appeal, media coverage and global reach.

Overall, the IOC Executive Board approved three new disciplines and 16 new medal events. The changes affect biathlon, speed skating, skiing, snowboarding, and ski mountaineering.

New events include the mixed single relay in biathlon, men's and women's team sprints in speed skating, the mixed team ski cross event in freestyle skiing, the mixed team parallel snowboard event, the women's team ski jumping event, freeride competitions in skiing and snowboarding, and synchronized figure skating.

Ski mountaineering, previously approved as an additional Olympic sport, will feature men's and women's individual races, men's and women's sprints, and a mixed relay.

The IOC Executive Board also confirmed that the parallel giant slalom event in snowboarding will remain on the Olympic program.

The French Alps 2030 will become the first Winter Olympic Games to achieve gender parity in athlete quotas. A total of 3,046 athletes — 1,525 women and 1,521 men — will compete for 126 sets of medals, including 56 in women's events, 55 in men's events and 15 in mixed events.

The IOC also noted that Nordic combined continues to trail other disciplines in terms of popularity and global participation. Athletes from just five National Olympic Committees have won medals in the sport over the past four Winter Olympics. However, it will remain on the program of the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games in the Dolomites and Valtellina in 2028 and will be eligible for consideration for inclusion in the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The IOC Executive Board also approved an updated venue master plan. Ski mountaineering events will be held in Montgenèvre, making use of existing sports infrastructure and the Olympic Village in Briançon. Adjustments to the Paralympic venue plan were also approved to ensure more efficient use of the Olympic legacy.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the third round of Junior Wimbledon 2026.