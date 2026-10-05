Kazakhstan names new chief of armed forces general staff

Omarbekov was relieved of his previous post following the new appointment.

Born in 1977 in Abai region, Omarbekov studied at the Military University of the Russian Ministry of Defense, specializing in moral and psychological support. He also holds a degree in law from the Eurasian Humanities Institute.

In 1997-2014, Omarbekov served in Kazakhstan’s Republican Guard before moving to the State Security Service, where he held various officer and senior positions in 2014-2022.

In January 2022, he was appointed acting Deputy Head of the State Security Service and Commander of the Special Purpose Forces, before taking up the position on a permanent basis the following month.

In October 2022, Omarbekov was awarded the rank of Major General of Kazakhstan’s State Security Service. His honors include the Order of Aibyn (Valor), 2nd degree, the Minsiz kyzmeti ushin (For Impeccable Service), 2nd and 3rd class, and the Elbasynyn kauipsizdigin aibyndy atkargany ushin medal, 3rd Class. He has also received commemorative medals marking the 25th Anniversary of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Tokayev had appointed 10 judges to the Constitutional Court.