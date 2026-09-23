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    President Tokayev appoints 10 judges to Constitutional Court

    10:42, 23 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday decreed to appoint 10 judges to Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, according to the Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev appoints 10 judges to Constitutional Court
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The newly appointed judges are Saken Abdolla, Leila Zhakayeva, Kairat Zhakipbayev, Aizhan Zhatkanbayeva, Aigul Kydyrbayeva, Kanat Musin, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Sergey Skryabin, Aslan Tukiyev and Sergey Udartsev.

    Tokayev’s appointments followed the Qurultay’s approval of the proposed Constitutional Court judges during its session today.

    Speaking during the session, Head of the Presidential Administration Roman Sklyar said that the appointment of the judges requires the consent from the Qurultay.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 126-member composition of the Khalyk Kenesi. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Courts Politics Parliament (Qurultay)
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