President Tokayev appoints 10 judges to Constitutional Court

The newly appointed judges are Saken Abdolla, Leila Zhakayeva, Kairat Zhakipbayev, Aizhan Zhatkanbayeva, Aigul Kydyrbayeva, Kanat Musin, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Sergey Skryabin, Aslan Tukiyev and Sergey Udartsev.

Tokayev’s appointments followed the Qurultay’s approval of the proposed Constitutional Court judges during its session today.

Speaking during the session, Head of the Presidential Administration Roman Sklyar said that the appointment of the judges requires the consent from the Qurultay.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 126-member composition of the Khalyk Kenesi.