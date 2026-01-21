Kazakhstan names biathletes for 2026 Winter Olympics

It was earlier announced that Kazakhstan had earned four Olympic quotas in biathlon for the 2026 Winter Games, with two allocated to men and two to women.

A final meeting resulted in the approval of Kazakhstan’s biathlon lineup for the 2026 Olympics, featuring Winter Asian Games champion Vladislav Kireyev, silver medalist Asset Dyussenov, Milana Geneva, and Aisha Rakisheva.

“The selected squad is one of the youngest in the national team’s history, with an average age of 24–25. Despite the fact that most of the athletes will be making their Olympic debut, the team has strong potential, holding a total of 17 race quotas,” the Kazakhstan Biathlon Union explained.

The national team is currently in the Czech Republic, where it is competing in the latest stage of the World Cup. These races represent the final phase of preparations under the approved schedule, after which the team will travel to Italy.

The first biathlon race in Milan is scheduled to take place on February 8.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in 10 sports, competing for 58 medal events.