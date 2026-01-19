4 biathletes to represent Kazakhstan at 2026 Winter Olympics

The Kazakhstan national team secured four Olympic berths during the qualification period, with two men and two women set to represent the country at the 2026 Games.

The quotas are non-nominative, with the final Olympic roster to be selected by the national team’s coaching staff.

The Biathlon Union of the Republic of Kazakhstan is expected to confirm its intention to use the allocated quotas within the established timeframe.

The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan will then submit the team’s entry to the IBU and the International Olympic Committee for official confirmation.

