Kazakhstan names 10 boxers for U19 World Championships in Montenegro

According to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, the 10-member team includes reigning Asian youth champions Bibarys Ashirbay and Vladislav Samozhonov.

Kazakhstan's U19 boxing squad includes Adil Askanbay (50 kg), Aidos Ussenov (55 kg), Daniyar Akbissenov (60 kg), Akzhurek Kalabay (65 kg), Bibarys Ashirbay (70 kg), Amir Ramazan (75 kg), Timur Taibekov (80 kg), Ruslan Akhmetov (85 kg), Yerketan Zharkynbek (90 kg), and Vladislav Samozhonov (+90 kg).

The World Boxing U19 Championships will be held at the Mediterranean Sports Center in Budva from October 16 till 27.

The tournament is expected to bring together more than 550 boxers representing over 75 national federations. Athletes will compete across 10 weight divisions each for men and women, with a total of 20 gold, 20 silver, and 40 bronze medals to be awarded.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the second round of the China Open in Beijing.