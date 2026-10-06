Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina propels to 2nd round of China Open in Beijing

In the opening round, seventh-seeded Danilina and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk secured a straight-sets victory over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Liang En-shuo of Chinese Taipei, winning 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and fourteen minutes.

Danilina and Krawczyk recorded one ace and two double faults and converted five of their 13 break-point opportunities.

They will next face New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi for a place in the quarterfinals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis players Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik learned their latest positions in the WTA and ATP live rankings.