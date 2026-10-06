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    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina propels to 2nd round of China Open in Beijing

    13:38, 6 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina made a winning start in the women’s doubles at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina propels to 2nd round of China Open in Beijing
    Photo credit: The KTF

    In the opening round, seventh-seeded Danilina and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk secured a straight-sets victory over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Liang En-shuo of Chinese Taipei, winning 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and fourteen minutes.

    Danilina and Krawczyk recorded one ace and two double faults and converted five of their 13 break-point opportunities.

    They will next face New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi for a place in the quarterfinals.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis players Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik learned their latest positions in the WTA and ATP live rankings.

    Tennis Sport WTA China Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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