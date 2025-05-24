EN
    Kazakhstan Mountain Biking Championships to be held in Taraz

    10:36, 24 May 2025

    The Kazakhstan Mountain Biking Championships will take place in Taraz from May 30 till June 2, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Participants will compete in two disciplines: XCM (marathon) and XCE (cross-country eliminator).

    Medals will be awarded in both adult and junior categories, with ranking points also up for grabs.

    As reported earlier, Astana is set to host a mass bike ride on May 25.

    Cycling Sport Kazakhstan Upcoming Events Taraz National Olympic Committee
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
