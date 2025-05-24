Kazakhstan Mountain Biking Championships to be held in Taraz
10:36, 24 May 2025
The Kazakhstan Mountain Biking Championships will take place in Taraz from May 30 till June 2, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Participants will compete in two disciplines: XCM (marathon) and XCE (cross-country eliminator).
Medals will be awarded in both adult and junior categories, with ranking points also up for grabs.
