Astana to host mass bike ride on May 25
Aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage community engagement in important social initiatives, a mass bike ride under the slogan "Astana — city without drugs" is set to take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on May 25, Kazinform News Agency cites the city's official website.
The 25-kilometer route will start from the ring bike path heading toward Kosshy and conclude in the Green Belt Park in the Ilinka (Urker) residential area.
Registration will be held on the day of the event between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. The ride will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participation is free and each participant is required to bring their own bicycle.
Madina Aitkalieva, spokesperson for Astana’s Department of Physical Culture and Sports, noted that the event is not a competitive race, making it open to participants of all ages, including both residents and visitors.
“This is a festive bike ride open to everyone, with no age restrictions. Participants just need to provide a medical certificate at registration—that’s one of the main requirements. We warmly invite both residents and guests of the capital to take part. It’s a special event that promotes a healthy lifestyle and brings good cheer,” she said.
The organizers announced that a raffle featuring valuable prizes will be held at the end of the ride for all registered participants.
