Astana to host mass bike ride on May 25

The 25-kilometer route will start from the ring bike path heading toward Kosshy and conclude in the Green Belt Park in the Ilinka (Urker) residential area.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Registration will be held on the day of the event between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. The ride will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participation is free and each participant is required to bring their own bicycle.

Madina Aitkalieva, spokesperson for Astana’s Department of Physical Culture and Sports, noted that the event is not a competitive race, making it open to participants of all ages, including both residents and visitors.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

“This is a festive bike ride open to everyone, with no age restrictions. Participants just need to provide a medical certificate at registration—that’s one of the main requirements. We warmly invite both residents and guests of the capital to take part. It’s a special event that promotes a healthy lifestyle and brings good cheer,” she said.

The organizers announced that a raffle featuring valuable prizes will be held at the end of the ride for all registered participants.

