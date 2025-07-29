Kazakhstan, Montenegro committed to strengthening interparliamentary relations

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the current dynamics of bilateral relations and explore prospects for future cooperation. Both sides underscored the value of high-level visits and sustained institutional engagement.

Special attention was given to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering stronger ties between Kazakhstan and Montenegro. President Mandić expressed interest in deepening interparliamentary contacts and reiterated the Parliament’s readiness to support such efforts.

Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to maintain a regular and results-oriented dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to developing a constructive and forward-looking partnership.

Earlier, it was reported the Abai Center was inaugurated in Montenegro.