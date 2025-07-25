Abai Center inaugurated in Montenegro

The center stands as a symbol of cultural cooperation and serves as a hub for intellectual dialogue, education, and creative exchange between Kazakhstan and Montenegro.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The opening of the Abai Center was organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Montenegro, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Academic Library, the International Centre for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO, and the Cultural Interaction Center.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Those attending the ceremony were Budimir Aleksic, Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro for Education, Science and Relations with Religious Communities; Boris Spalevic, Deputy Mayor of Podgorica, as well as representatives of government bodies, the diplomatic corps, civil society, the cultural and academic communities, and the media. The presence of high-ranking Montenegrin officials underscored the significance of the event for bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The exhibition featured materials specially brought from Kazakhstan: publications of Abai’s works in various languages, audio and video materials about his life and legacy, elements of Kazakh culture and art, and photographs of Kazakhstan’s landmarks and natural heritage. A special place was given to Abai’s unique three-stringed dombra – a symbol of his musical, philosophical, and poetic heritage.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The opening of the Center aroused great interest among local audiences, representatives of the diplomatic corps, state and public figures, as well as the Kazakh diaspora. The Center will serve as an important platform for promoting Kazakh culture abroad and will contribute significantly to strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Montenegro.