Kazakhstan looks to enhance cooperation with Slovenian universities

Hailing Slovenia’s education system as advanced in the world, the Kazakh leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed interest in close collaboration between universities of both nations.

Kazakhstan is ready to boost cooperation with universities and research centers of Slovenia, said Tokayev during a press briefing with President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar following the talks in Astana.

The Kazakh President said that one of the schools in the Kazakh capital is set to host an exhibition of paintings titled ‘Bees for Peace’ tomorrow, on April 1, upon the Slovenian President’s request.

As we all know, Slovenia’s initiative on environmental protection was backed at the UNGA, with May 20 being declared as World Bee Day, said the Kazakh leader.

As earlier reported, the Slovenian port of Luka Koper is to join the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had greeted President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the Akorda Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.