EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets President of Slovenia at Akorda

    11:19, 31 March 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has greeted President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Slovenian President arrives in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up at the Ceremonial Hall in honour of the high guest.

    Slovenian President arrives in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the Presidents began.

    Slovenian President arrives in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, the President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

    President of Kazakhstan Slovenia President Foreign policy Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All