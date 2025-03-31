Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets President of Slovenia at Akorda
11:19, 31 March 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has greeted President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up at the Ceremonial Hall in honour of the high guest.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the Presidents began.
As written before, the President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit.