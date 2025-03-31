Slovenian port of Luka Koper to join Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor

Addressing the briefing, Tokayev stated that Slovenia is a trusted and key partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union, saying, ‘The countries’ relations evolve based on friendship and mutual trust, as the Kazakh embassy was opened in the Slovenia capital of Ljubljana last year, which is a key step towards our integration’.

The Head of State pointed out that Kazakhstan seeks to further deepen friendship between the two nations, hailing his Slovenian counterpart’s visit as of special importance.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Slovenia have key projects underway in pharmacy, renewables, engineering, telecommunication, with around 20 Slovenian companies involved.

In an effort to foster economic ties, it was agreed to implement new projects in digitalization and innovation, green energy, nuclear industry, healthcare and tourism, said Tokayev.

The need for greater ties in the transport and logistics sector was also discussed, with Slovenia’s Luka Koper port seeking to be a part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

In addition, Kazakhstan eyes Slovenia’s advanced experience in water management, said the Kazakh leader, expressing the readiness for joint work.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia adopted a Joint Statement following the talks in Astana.