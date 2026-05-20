Kazakhstan digitizes road transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan

Transitioning to digital formats removes the need for physical paperwork and reduces administrative friction. All permits are now issued and managed in a digital form through integrated information systems of the parties.

The service is now available on eGov.kz under the Transport category. To acquire an electronic permit, operators must meet two mandatory criteria: their vehicle must be registered within the Republic of Kazakhstan, and it must hold an active permit for international transit.

The ministry highlighted that Kazakhstan is actively broadening its digital transport network. By replacing paper permits with digital systems, successfully implemented with China and Uzbekistan, and the launch of electronic permit systems with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan, the ministry continues to scale these solutions and bring new international partners on board.

Data on all issued e-permits, including carrier profiles and vehicle license plates, is automatically routed to the government systems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.

The ministry warned that using unauthorized or third-party transport permits causes severe data mismatches. This can lead to border entry denials and legal penalties. It strictly requires carriers to use official government services to obtain official permits and ensure full compliance.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan officially launched testing of a new mode of transport - the air taxi.