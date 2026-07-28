Fertilizer export route launched from Ekibastuz to UK

"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) NC JSC organized the first multimodal shipment of mineral fertilizers from Ekibastuz to the United Kingdom. The delivery uses the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), combining rail and sea transport. The route passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, with cargo then shipped by sea from the ports of Poti and Batumi to the UK port of Felixstowe," the company says.

The new route has expanded opportunities for Kazakh producers to supply the UK market. Using the TITR corridor ensures competitive delivery times, diversifies transport routes, and strengthens the resilience of international supply chains.

Photo source: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

KTZ said it is consistently expanding its international shipping network. Earlier, the company organized an export shipment from Ekibastuz to Miami. Today, KTZ handles cargo deliveries to the US, UK, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

"Developing KTZ's export services helps enhance the foreign trade potential of Kazakhstan, expand export opportunities for domestic producers, improve international logistics efficiency, and reinforce Kazakhstan's standing as a key transport and logistics hub in Eurasia," the company said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated that Kazakhstan is ready to expand transit of Uzbekistan's export cargo through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.