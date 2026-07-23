PM: Kazakhstan ready to expand Uzbek export transit via Aktau, Kuryk ports

The prime ministers toured the area, inspecting the enterprise's infrastructure and capacity.

The Aktau seaport is Kazakhstan's largest maritime hub and a key link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Spanning 44 hectares, it has an annual capacity of some 12 million tons of cargo and operates year-round, serving destinations in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said that under the President's instructions, the Government is prioritizing the development of maritime infrastructure in the region. In 2025, Kazakhstan became the first among the Caspian littoral nations to complete dredging in the waters of the Port of Kuryk. A similar project in the Port of Aktau is expected to be completed by year-end, which will allow fully laden vessels safe access, boost capacity, and create conditions for further expansion.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) Board Chairman Yelzhas Otynshiyev reported that the combined capacity of the Aktau and Kuryk port infrastructure is around 22 million tons per year, with steady growth in container traffic. Container transit via the Middle Corridor through the Kazakh ports grew 3.8-fold between 2022 and 2025. To further boost cargo volumes, port capacity is being expanded and rail approaches modernized. The first phase of a container hub at Aktau with an annual capacity of 140,000 TEUs is already operational, with the second phase expected to raise total capacity to 240,000 TEUs in 2027–2028. Orders have been placed for six container vessels, with four scheduled for delivery in 2027 and two in 2028. Meanwhile, railway infrastructure upgrades on the Shalkar–Beineu and Beineu–Mangystau sections are nearing completion to ensure smooth cargo delivery to the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

Special attention has been paid to enhancing the competitiveness of shipments between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Cargo handling for Uzbek freight through Aktau and Kuryk grew more than 60% in 2025. Shippers benefit from favorable tariff conditions, while modern rail and port infrastructure reduce delivery times.

"The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is prioritizing the development of maritime and rail infrastructure. The Mangystau region is a strategic border area with high transit and logistics potential. We aim to give Central Asian countries' cargo fast and reliable access to the markets of the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe. Kazakhstan is ready to expand transit of Uzbekistan's export cargo through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

The prime ministers instructed the two countries' national railway companies to develop a concrete plan for ramping up freight volumes.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 670,000 Uzbekistanis visited Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026.