Kazakhstan launches construction of largest wind power plant in its south

The project is being implemented jointly by JSC NC KazMunayGas, JSC Samruk-Energo, and TotalEnergies as part of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.

The wind power plant, with a projected capacity of 1 GW, will be located in the Moiynkum district and equipped with an advanced energy storage system.

The total investment is estimated at around $1.2 billion, with a significant share coming as foreign capital. Commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

“The new wind power plant is of strategic importance for Kazakhstan. It is designed to enhance the reliability of energy supply in the southern regions of the country. Its implementation will strengthen the national energy system, expand the share of renewables, create new jobs, and provide an additional boost to the socio-economic development of Zhambyl region,” said Kazbek Kussainov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that KazMunayGas company had increased oil and gas condensate production by 10% in 2025.