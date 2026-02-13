KazMunayGas boosts oil and gas condensate production by 10% in 2025

Khassenov said in 2025, deals for subsoil use were struck with China’s CNOOC and Sinopec on the Zhylyoi project in Atyrau region and the Berezovskiy project in West Kazakhstan region, adding that Turkish Petroleum Corporation, BP and Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency are exploring promising sites.

KazMunayGas’ current operations are heavily focused on geological exploration of deep and poorly studied areas, according to the chairman.

Last year, eight exploratory wells were drilled, with drilling of 24 more wells is expected by 2029. Total investments are set to exceed 900 million US dollars.

Khassenov reported that the company’s oil and gas condensate production stood at 26.2 million tons in 2025, marking a 10% on-year growth. Additionally, work is underway to boost gas production by 2.3 billion cubic meters per year at Zapadnaya Prorva, Tsentralnyi Urikhtau, and Rozhkovskoye fields.

Last year, three oil refineries operated by KazMunayGas processed 17.5 million tons of oil. Light products output amounted to 13.6 million tons, exceeding 2024’s level by 1.2 million tons.

The chairman also briefed about the ongoing major investment projects in the petrochemical and gas processing sectors worth over 15 billion US dollars. The seawater desalination plant Kenderli with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day was commissioned in Mangystau region.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set tasks aimed at further accelerating geological exploration works, as well as timely completing major investment projects.

