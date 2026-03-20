Kazakhstan jumps to record high in world happiness ranking

The country demonstrated one of the most notable improvements in recent years, rising ten positions from 43rd place a year earlier. With this result, Kazakhstan surpassed France, ranked 35th, and Singapore, which placed 36th.

Analysts describe the outcome as a significant breakthrough, highlighting that “Kazakhstan has shown one of the most noticeable jumps in recent years,” reflecting steady improvements in quality-of-life indicators.

Kazakhstan also emerged as the leader among neighboring countries. Uzbekistan ranked 53rd, China took 65th place, followed by Kyrgyzstan in 66th, while Russia was positioned 79th. Turkmenistan was not included in the report, indicating gaps in regional data coverage.

The overall score for Kazakhstan reached 6.6 out of 10. Experts emphasize that the ranking is based on a combination of factors rather than a single indicator. These include social support, economic well-being measured by GDP per capita, personal freedom, willingness to help others, and perceptions of corruption.

“The ranking reflects not only material conditions, but also the social and psychological climate within a country,” analysts noted.

According to experts, Kazakhstan’s happiness indicators have fluctuated over time. The most significant decline was recorded in 2016, while the strongest growth occurred in 2019. The latest results point to a recovery and gradual strengthening of positive public sentiment, driven by both economic and social developments in recent years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nordic countries continue to dominate global well-being rankings, securing the top three positions in the latest World Happiness Report compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford.