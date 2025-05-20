Kazakhstan-Jordan direct flight to give new impetus to bilateral relations – Ambassador Hamzeh Al-Omari

According to the Diplomat, the new route will serve both as a practical channel for movement, and a symbolic bridge between the two regions.

Hamzeh Al-Omari said that political, economic and cultural connections between Jordan and Kazakhstan will gain a fresh impetus thanks to direct flights. This will enable to boost bilateral visits, to simplify organization of joint events and to contribute to the interaction within international organizations, such as the OIC, UN and CICA.

Photo credit: Arsen Uteshev / Kazinform

As for economic aspect, the direct air communication will let eliminate logistics barriers in trade, in particular in such sectors as pharmaceutics, textile, agriculture and mineral resources.

Besides, new opportunities for investments will emerge, especially in tourism, infrastructure and renewable energy sources.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of tourism and high potential of the bilateral flow of tourists.

“Jordan offers unique routes for religious, environmental and cultural tourism, while Kazakhstan is attractive for its natural and historical-cultural sights,” he said.

Speaking on the benefits of the new route, Hamzeh Al-Omari expressed confidence in its sustainability with an appropriate support from the states and private sector. In particular, the Government of Jordan has already taken a decision to subsidize the flight within the first two years, while Kazakhstan, for its part, will provide logistics and service support.

“The direct flight will promote development of such areas as tourism, trade, education, cultural exchange and logistics. Besides, we expect rise in demand for cargo transportations, especially for perishable and valuable goods,” the Ambassador explained.

Photo credit: Arsen Uteshev / Kazinform

According to him, Jordan and Kazakhstan are completing harmonizing the agreement on mutual visa exemption, which will become an additional stimulus for passenger flow.

At last, according to the Diplomat, the launch of the direct flight fits into Jordan’s broader strategy of expanding interaction with Central Asia.

“This is a part of our multilevel foreign policy aimed at economic diversification, political reproachment and regional cooperation development. We see Kazakhstan as a key partner in this direction,” he stressed.

Photo credit: Arsen Uteshev / Kazinform

Hamzeh Al-Omari noted that air communication between Kazakhstan and Jordan symbolizes both technical achievement and an important geopolitical step which opens new horizons for the two countries’ cooperation.

Recall that last week, Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev had a meeting with the Jordanian Ambassador Hamzeh Al-Omari to discuss the possibility of signing an air services agreement between the two countries, as well as the prospects for launching direct flights.

During the talks the Jordanian Diplomat said that the national carrier Royal Jordanian plans to operate direct flights to Kazakhstan twice a week.

The initiative to launch the flight was announced by the Jordanian side following the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Jordan in February 2025.