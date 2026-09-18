Kazakhstan joins UN Convention on privileges and immunities of specialized agencies

The Convention, adopted on November 21, 1947, establishes a common legal framework designed to safeguard the independence of international organizations and provides diplomatic status and immunities for the activities, property and personnel of specialized agencies.

Kazakhstan’s accession provides a legal framework for the operations of UN specialized agencies in the country and is expected to further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN system.

The accession is also expected to create opportunities to expand the scale of UN agencies’ programs, funding and staffing in Kazakhstan. It will additionally strengthen the legal framework for specialized agencies to operate in the country and hold short-term international events, including seminars, conferences and symposiums.

Kazakhstan maintains cooperation with UN system organizations across a wide range of areas, including sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights. Country and regional offices of several UN specialized agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNESCO, operate in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has placed particular emphasis on strengthening multilateral cooperation and enhancing the effectiveness of the UN’s regional presence in Central Asia. In 2026, Kazakhstan also completed ratification of the key documents required for the operation of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the United Nations Security Council had convened at UN Headquarters to review the situation in Afghanistan and the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).