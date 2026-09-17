Kazakhstan supports pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan at UN Security Council

Alongside Council members, representatives of the UN, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, India, and Iran took part in the meeting.

UN officials briefed participants on humanitarian needs, restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, terrorist threats, and prospects for continued international engagement through the Doha Process.

Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Kairat Umarov, reaffirmed support for UNAMA’s central role and stressed the importance of pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities.

“Engagement does not mean recognition, but isolation is not a sustainable solution. Our goal is to help the country move from humanitarian dependency towards economic self-reliance,” Umarov said.

Kazakhstan’s contributions include delivering 319 tons of humanitarian aid, deploying a medical mission, supporting 400 Afghan farmers, and strengthening trade ties. In June, a business forum with over 50 Kazakh companies was held in Afghanistan, accompanied by the opening of Kazakhstan’s second Trade House.

Ambassador Umarov emphasized integrating Afghanistan into regional trade and transport networks and highlighted the potential of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, based in Almaty. He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to protecting women’s and girls’ rights and combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

The UN Secretary-General’s report presented to the Council separately noted Kazakhstan’s delegation visit to Kabul, the opening of the Trade House, and the meeting of Central Asian and EU Special Representatives on Afghanistan held in Almaty.

Earlier, it was reported that Afghanistan had issued over 200,000 visas to foreign nationals in 2025.