Kazakhstan joins regional talks on Afghanistan in Bishkek

Kazakhstan was represented at the meeting by Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussions, the Kazakhstani side stressed the need to strengthen coordination among Central Asian countries to support peace, security and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

Particular importance was attached to expanding trade, economic, transport, logistics and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan. The participants highlighted the importance of developing mutually beneficial economic partnerships, improving regional connectivity and implementing joint projects to facilitate the country's integration into regional economic processes.

Regional security challenges were also high on the agenda.

Following the meeting, the representatives reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and advancing joint efforts to promote peace, security and sustainable development throughout the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-Afghanistan trade turnover reached over 580 million US dollars.