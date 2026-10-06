Kazakhstan-Afghanistan trade turnover reaches over $580 mln

Participants discussed the situation in Afghanistan, regional security, efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as prospects for further cooperation with Kabul. Tukumov highlighted growing trade and economic ties and Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding trade, industrial cooperation, and transport links.

Kazakhstan also emphasized the importance of continuing humanitarian support for Afghanistan. In June, it delivered around 319 tons of humanitarian aid to the country, including 161,000 medicines and medical supplies.

Cooperation in combating drug trafficking is also ongoing, with Kazakhstan helping train Afghan dog handlers and providing service dogs.

Meanwhile, ongoing disagreements between the Afghan and Pakistani sides prevented participants from reaching agreement on a final joint statement. Despite this, they reaffirmed the importance of the Moscow Format as a platform for regional dialogue and cooperation on peace, security, and Afghanistan’s development.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan reached $581.1 million in January-July 2026, increasing 2.4-fold. The sides also focused on developing regional transport corridors and opportunities for Kazakh businesses to participate in infrastructure projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Afghanistan had issued over 200,000 visas to foreign nationals in 2025.