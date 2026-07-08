Kazakhstan joins UN's AI for Good Global Commission as founding member

Established under the auspices of the ITU, it is a new high-level global commission that brings together world leaders to develop practical approaches to advancing artificial intelligence. The Commission includes more than 40 leaders from governments, international organizations, and the world's leading technology companies. It is co-chaired by President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Founder and CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff; the Vice-Chair is ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Among its members are President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir, CEO of Microsoft Brad Smith, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, CEO of Google Research & Society James Manyika, CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon, CEO of Accenture Julie Sweet, CEO of Anthropic Jack Clark, CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla, CEO of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and other world leaders.

On 8 July, the first meeting of the Commission was held in Geneva as part of the AI for Good Global Summit. During the meeting, participants discussed the key areas of international cooperation in artificial intelligence, developing trustworthy AI, reducing the digital divide, and expanding access to modern technologies.

Kazakhstan's participation in the Commission confirms the country's growing role in shaping the international agenda in the field of AI. The Commission will serve as a platform for developing practical solutions to advance trustworthy artificial intelligence, reduce the digital divide, and expand countries' access to modern technologies.

Zhaslan Madiyev's inclusion in the AI for Good Global Commission is a recognition of Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Earlier, Kazakhstan unveiled its national pavilion at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.